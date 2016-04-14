EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Talks to merge PC units of Toshiba, Fujitsu and Vaio risk collapse- WSJ, citing sources
* Japan Industrial Partners,fund that purchased a controlling stake in Vaio has already left negotiations -WSJ, citing sources
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.