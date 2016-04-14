April 14 Vail Resorts Inc
* Vail resorts reports certain ski season metrics for the
season-to-date period ended April 10, 2016
* season-to-date total skier visits for company's U.S.
Mountain Resorts were up 13.4% compared to prior year
season-to-date period
* season-to-date total lift ticket revenue at company's U.S.
Mountain resorts, was up 19.3% compared to prior year
season-to-date period
* Expect that fiscal 2016 resort reported ebitda will finish
year at or above high end of our guidance range issued on march
10, 2016
* Expect FY 2016 resort reported EBITDA will finish year at
or above high end of guidance range issued on march 10, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)