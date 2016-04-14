UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :
* FY EBITDA 5.6 million euros ($6.31 million), + 6.3 pct
* FY consolidated net sales, adjusted for sales deductions, up to 122.41 million euros. This represents an increase of 0.7 million euros over the previous year.
* FY consolidated total output of 123.92 million euros, on level of previous year
* FY net profit of 1.89 million euros (+ 45.7 pct yoy)
* FY EBIT amounted to 0.51 million euros
* Sees FY 2016 return on sales to rise by the measures already implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.