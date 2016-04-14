April 14 Entergy Corp Says Decision Narrows
Previously Announced Shutdown Timeframe Of 2017
* Entergy intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station in
massachusetts next year
* 2019.
* 2015 refueling outage resulted in a $70 million investment
in plant, including $25 million in new equipment
* Intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station , then
cease operations on may 31, 2019
* Says decision to remain in operation for another three
years means that pilgrim will conduct a refueling outage in
spring of 201
* Planning for decommissioning to begin with formation of
dedicated team of individuals with both decommissioning and
pilgrim plant experience
