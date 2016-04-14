April 14 Euronext:

* Simplified purchase public offer on Acropolis Telecom shares launched by Foliateam Group will open on April 15 and will close on April 28 inclusive

* Offer for Acropolis Telecom shares will be open during 15 trading days at a price of 1.03 euro per share

* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Acropolis Telecom will resume on Alternext Paris on April 15