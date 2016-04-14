UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 Bidvest Group Ltd :
* Announcement relating to proposed unbundling by bidvest, listing of bidcorp and withdrawal of cautionary
* Unbundling will result in shareholders holding a direct interest in bidcorp rather than holding that interest through bidves
* Both businesses have divergent strategic focuses and require different management skills
* Board of directors of bidvest had decided to separately list and unbundle foodservice business from bidvest
* Net book value of transferring assets being disposed of by bidvest is approximately R2.8 billion
* Net book value of excluded assets being acquired by bidvest is approximately R6.2 million
* Shareholders will indicatively receive 1 Bidcorp share for every 1 Bidvest share held on record date (subject to rounding convention applied by JSE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.