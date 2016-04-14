April 14 BP Plc :
* Supply and demand should start to get back in balance as
we go through year and oil price should respond positively -
Chairman
* There are already signs of that and we have therefore not
adjusted dividend - Chairman
* Our goal is to maintain dividend but at same time we must
secure future by investing wisely- Chairman
* Should oil price remain lower, longer than expected, we
will need to revisit our financial framework- Chairman
* "We know ... There is real concern over directors' pay in
this challenging year for our shareholders"- Chairman
* "We have always judged executive performance not on price
of oil or bottom line profit but on measures that are clearly
within management's control"- Chairman
* "We will sit down with largest shareholders to make sure
we understand their concerns and return to seek your support for
a renewed policy"- Chairman
