April 14 SunEdison Inc
* SunEdison says completion of investigation by audit
committee and independent directors
* "however, independent counsel materials identified issues
with company's overly optimistic culture and its tone at top"
* Independent directors identified several specific issues
regarding company's cash forecasting and liquidity management
practices
* SunEdison says independent directors have further
determined that recent hiring of a CFO designee will act as a
remedy
* As of date of independent counsel report, there were no
identified material misstatements in co's historical financials
* Company lacked sufficient controls and processes regarding
company's managing of cash flows
* Independent directors also identified management has not
responded appropriately when forecasted targets were not met
* Says independent directors identified company's cash
forecasting efforts lack sufficient controls and processes
* SunEdison says independent directors determined to
strengthen internal controls at both enterprise and project
level
* Independent directors have also determined to review and
alter board's delegations of authority to management, as
appropriate
* Independent directors identified wrongdoing by former
non-executive employee in connection with negotiations over
termination of Vivint acquisition
* Company terminated employee promptly after company became
aware of wrongdoing
* Says independent directors determined to review, alter
board's delegations of authority to management to remedy the
issues
* Independent directors will require implementation of
improved cash forecasting systems
* Independent directors will also require management to
provide board with more transparency regarding cash management
practices
* Independent directors determined restructure, strengthen
co's financial planning, analysis group, replace departure in
internal audit group
