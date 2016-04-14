Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 14 Opus Bank
* Completes acquisition of Pensco Trust company
* Under terms Pensco services members received aggregate consideration of 1.7 million shares of opus bank, about $46.4 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg