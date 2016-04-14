China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
April 14 Imax Corp
* Imax signs agreement with IN89 Digital Cinemax for two Imax theatres in Taiwan
* Says both theatres will be added to new construction projects located in Ji'an township of Hualien county and in city of Jiayi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)