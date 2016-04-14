April 14 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Entered into privately-negotiated conversion agreements
with certain holders of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2020
* Says holders agreed to convert an aggregate principal
amount of $64.2 million of notes held by them
* To initially settle each $1,000 principal amount of notes
surrendered for conversion by delivering 136 shares of common
stock
* Says initial closing is expected to occur on or about
april 18, 2016
