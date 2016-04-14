April 14 Live Ventures Inc
* On april 13 filed a petition against td ameritrade
clearing, inc., e*trade securities llc and charles schwab & co.
- sec filing
* Petition relates to suspected trading in common stock in
violation of applicable rules
* Shareholder intelligence services identified a pattern of
imbalances om trading of stock as of various dates in oct. 2015,
nov. 2015
* Have petitioned for broker-dealers to supply various
documents and materials relating to period from august 1, 2015
to nov 30,
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)