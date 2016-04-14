April 14 U.S. Fda

* u.s. Fda says approves folic acid fortification of corn masa flour

* Approval allows manufacturers to voluntarily add up to 0.7 milligrams of folic acid per pound of corn masa flour

* Manufacturers may begin voluntary fortification of corn masa flour with folic acid on april 15, 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/23xIIO3) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)