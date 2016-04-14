April 14 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes with Alsumaria TV, an Iraqi satellite operator, an agreement for the grant of a license for the broadcast on its operated channels of various programs by Mondo TV

* License is granted for a period of 3 years in Arabic language, and includes non-exclusive free satellite TV rights on Nilesat across the Middle East