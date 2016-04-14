EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 14 Bloomberg
Synaptics said to be pushing for a deal with Chinese suitor by end of April - Bloomberg, citing sources
Synaptics is in discussions with a state-backed Chinese investment group on deal that values it at around $110 per share - Bloomberg
Source - (bloom.bg/1MvXZHD)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.