April 14 ING Groep NV :
* ING to sell remaining shares in NN Group
* To sell its remaining 45.7 million ordinary shares in NN
Group
* Ordinary shares will be sold by way of an accelerated book
building offering to institutional investors
* Sale of ING's 14.1 pct stake is final transaction in ING's
programme to divest all of its insurance and investment
management businesses
* Offer price will be determined at conclusion of book
building process
* Book is open with immediate effect and is expected to
close ultimately by 17:30 CET on April 15, 2016
* Credit Suisse, ING Bank, JP Morgan and UBS are acting as
joint global coordinators for offering
* Transaction is expected to settle on April 19, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)