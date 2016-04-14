Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Cegid Group SA
* Q1 revenue 75.0 million euros ($84.5 million) versus 67.0 million euros year ago
* Proposed dividend (1.25 euro per share) will be paid on May 13, 2016, with the ex-dividend date set at May 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order