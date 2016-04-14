April 14 Advenis Sa

* FY current operating loss of 10.6 million euros ($11.94 million) versus loss of 2.0 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 22.8 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros year ago

* Can not keep outlook for 2017

* New goals for three years (2017-2019) will be issued

