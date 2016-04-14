Israel's Shufersal purchasing drugstore chain New-Pharm
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.
April 14 Advenis Sa
* FY current operating loss of 10.6 million euros ($11.94 million) versus loss of 2.0 million euros year ago
* FY net loss of 22.8 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros year ago
* Can not keep outlook for 2017
* New goals for three years (2017-2019) will be issued
* Proposes no dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it agreed to buy local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores for 130 million shekels ($35.6 million) from Hamashbir 365 Holdings.
BEIJING, April 9 The head of China's insurance regulator is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday, using phrasing that usually refers to graft.