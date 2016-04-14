April 14 Yahoo! Inc :
* On April 10, 2016 board amended company's change in
control employee severance plans
* Amendments to change in control severance plans modify
definition of 'change in control'
* On April 13, 2016, compensation committee approved
amendments to severance agreements of some executives including
executive officers
* Amendments are not applicable to employees in certain
jurisdictions outside united states where country-specific
sub-plans were adopted
* Amendments clarify that sale of all or substantially all
of co's operating business would constitute a change in control
for purposes of plans
* Effective April 10, 2016, committee approved conforming
amendments to "change in control" in equity award agreements of
certain executives
Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T7LAsG
