BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Kathy Chen joins Twitter as MD for China- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweet Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.