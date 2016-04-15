April 15 Dottikon Es Holding AG :

* FY 2015/16 net sales up 26 percent to 121.4 million Swiss francs ($125.48 million),

* For the annual report expects strong increase in net income as well as significant increase in profitability compared to previous business year Source text - bit.ly/1WuYfbZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9675 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)