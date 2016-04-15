April 15 Elisa Oyj :

* Q1 revenue 390 million euros (Reuters poll: 391 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA 137 million (Reuters poll: 134 million euros)

* Q1 pre-tax profit 77 million euros (Reuters poll: 73.4 million euros)

* Q1 Mobile ARPU was 16.3 euros versus 16.5 euros in Q4 2015

* FY revenue is estimated to be at same level as in 2015

* FY EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is anticipated to be at same level in 2015

* FY capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 percent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)