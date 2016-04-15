Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 15 Diadrom Holding AB :
* Q1 net sales 10.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.30 million) versus 13.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 1.4 million crowns versus 2.5 million crowns year ago
* Sees market for diagnostics to develop well over a long time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1483 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order