April 14 (Reuters) -

* Toyota Finance is expected to issue a three-year straight bond with an annual coupon of 0.02% - Nikkei

* Toyota Finance will finalize details as early as Friday, floating a total of 40 bln yen Of three and five-year notes aimed at institutional investors - Nikkei

* The three year debt is seen offering a 0.02% coupon, while the five-year bonds will likely get a 0.04% rate - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Mwdpvx)