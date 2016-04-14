UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14 (Reuters) -
* Toyota Finance is expected to issue a three-year straight bond with an annual coupon of 0.02% - Nikkei
* Toyota Finance will finalize details as early as Friday, floating a total of 40 bln yen Of three and five-year notes aimed at institutional investors - Nikkei
* The three year debt is seen offering a 0.02% coupon, while the five-year bonds will likely get a 0.04% rate - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Mwdpvx)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.