April 14 Columbia Pipeline Group Inc :
* Columbia Pipeline Group Inc announces launch of exchange
offer
* Announced commencement of offer to exchange up to $2.75
billion of company's outstanding unregistered senior unsecured
notes
* Exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m, New York city
time, on May 12, 2016
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)