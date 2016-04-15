Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 15 Northair Silver Corp
* Announces that securityholders of Northair have approved previously announced business combination with Kootenay Silver Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Elliott Advisors, the AkzoNobel shareholder that backs rival PPG's planned takeover of the Dutch paint maker, said it would take legal action if Akzo did not give an upcoming shareholder meeting the chance to vote to dismiss its chairman.