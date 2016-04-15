April 15 Kongsberg Automotive Asa

* Revenues were eur 258.7 million in q1, eur 11.3 million below q1 2015, including negative currency effects of EUR 5.9 million

* Ebit was eur 14.1 million (5.4%) in q1, versus 16.7 million (6.2%) q1 2015

* Revenues for next quarter 2016 are expected to be in line with q1

* Investments for the future continue in line with the strategy communicated at the capital markets day in December 2015

