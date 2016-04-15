BRIEF-Nevro says CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 mln
* Nevro Corp - CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oAdqXm) Further company coverage:
April 15 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* FY net loss 16.5 million euros ($18.58 million) versus loss of 7.8 million year euros ago
* FY operating loss increased to 16.0 million euros in 2015 from a loss of 6.2 million euros in 2014
* Does not report any FY revenue, just like last year
* Says well positioned to begin Phase I/II clinical development with ATIR201 for thalassaemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nevro Corp - CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oAdqXm) Further company coverage:
* Glaukos Corporation acquires IOP Sensor System from Dose Medical