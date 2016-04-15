April 15 Eqs Group AG :

* FY group revenue rose by 12 pct over previous year to 18.377 million euros ($20.69 million)

* FY adjusted consolidated net income amounted to 1.355 million euros

* FY EBIT before amortisation of acquired customer bases in amount of 0 .351 million euros and before acquisition expenses of 0.268 million euros(non-ifrs) decreased 10% in past fiscal year to 2.983 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)