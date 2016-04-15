BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
April 15 Eqs Group AG :
* FY group revenue rose by 12 pct over previous year to 18.377 million euros ($20.69 million)
* FY adjusted consolidated net income amounted to 1.355 million euros
* FY EBIT before amortisation of acquired customer bases in amount of 0 .351 million euros and before acquisition expenses of 0.268 million euros(non-ifrs) decreased 10% in past fiscal year to 2.983 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates to their lowest in over two years on Wednesday, stepping up monetary easing to rescue an economy afflicted by its worst recession in more than a century.