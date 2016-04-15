April 15 Stanbic Bank Uganda Ltd

* FY revenue up 8% to 532 billion ugandan shillings

* FY net profit up 12% to 150.8 billion ugandan shillings

* Board recommended dividend of 0.78 ugandan shillings per share this year Source text : (j.mp/1SaYrIe) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )