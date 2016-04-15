BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Øystein Stray Spetalen has on April 8 decreased its stake in Axactor publ AB from 43.7 million shares to 22.7 million shares
* Following sale Øystein Stray Spetalen stake in Axactor corresponds to 3.46 percent of Axactor's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering