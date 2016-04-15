April 15 Finansinspektionen:

* Says Øystein Stray Spetalen has on April 8 decreased its stake in Axactor publ AB from 43.7 million shares to 22.7 million shares

* Following sale Øystein Stray Spetalen stake in Axactor corresponds to 3.46 percent of Axactor's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)