April 15 Skanska AB says:

* In relation to investigations related to Petrobras, Federal Government in Brazil has brought a civil lawsuit against seven companies, including Skanska Brasil, and seven individuals unrelated to Skanska

* According to the lawsuit a joint venture partner of Skanska Brasil has colluded with Petrobras directors and Skanska Brasil is notified of having participated in, or benefited from, such acts

* At this stage it is not possible to determine if Skanska Brasil is liable and if found liable it is not possible to determine the amount of damages and penalties

* At this stage it is not possible to determine if skanska brasil is liable and if found liable it is not possible to determine amount of damages and penalties