April 15 Sparta AG :

* FY 2015 net income of 10.2 million euros ($11.49 million)(previous year 7.6 million euros)

* FY income from securities in the amount of 12.0 million euros (previous year 9.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)