* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Sparta AG :
* FY 2015 net income of 10.2 million euros ($11.49 million)(previous year 7.6 million euros)
* FY income from securities in the amount of 12.0 million euros (previous year 9.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering