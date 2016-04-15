Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 15 Morion :
* FY 2015 revenue under IFRS of 693.4 million roubles ($10.50 million) versus 678.7 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit under IFRS attributable to shareholders of 86.7 million roubles versus 43.6 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1NcjhKr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0615 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order