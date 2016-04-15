BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Verte SA :
* Signs a licensing agreement with Universal Studios Licensing LLC.
* Under the licensing agreement gain right to use minions' trademark until the end of 2017
* For the use of the trademark will pay 14 pct of the net sales value from the products with the minions' trademark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* ON Semiconductor Corp says CEO Keith D. Jackson's total 2016 compensation was $8.7 million versus $7.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9JWNW Further company coverage: