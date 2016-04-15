BRIEF-Nevro says CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 mln
* Nevro Corp - CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oAdqXm) Further company coverage:
April 15 Rhoen Klinikum Ag
* CFO says plan to pay dividend of 0.80 eur per share for 2015 Further company coverage:
* Glaukos Corporation acquires IOP Sensor System from Dose Medical