April 15 Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG :

* To increase dividend by 100 pct over the previous year to 0.40 euros per share

* FY 2015 profit on ordinary activities of 5.417 million euros ($6.11 million). This corresponds over the previous year, to an increase of 39.5 pct

* FY 2015 profit after tax increased by 42.84 pct to 5.49 million euros