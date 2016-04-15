BRIEF-Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
April 15 Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG :
* To increase dividend by 100 pct over the previous year to 0.40 euros per share
* FY 2015 profit on ordinary activities of 5.417 million euros ($6.11 million). This corresponds over the previous year, to an increase of 39.5 pct
* FY 2015 profit after tax increased by 42.84 pct to 5.49 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers