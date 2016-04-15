BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik AS :
* Reports Jan- March total premiums of 97.2 million lira ($34.04 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8555 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering