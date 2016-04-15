BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* NDA and IND for Contrave were recently transferred from takeda to co
* Now responsible for executing post-marketing development programs for contrave in U.S. and in Europe
* Expects to make certain changes to optimize Contrave/ Mysimba post-marketing requirement studies
* Orexigen therapeutics inc says has terminated convene trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results