April 15 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* NDA and IND for Contrave were recently transferred from takeda to co

* Now responsible for executing post-marketing development programs for contrave in U.S. and in Europe

* Expects to make certain changes to optimize Contrave/ Mysimba post-marketing requirement studies

* Orexigen therapeutics inc says has terminated convene trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)