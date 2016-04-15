BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Linn Energy LLC
* If fully executed RSA is entered into by May 11, will be required to make $350 million permanent repayment of loans outstanding
* As a condition to closing credit agreement amendment, made $100 million permanent repayment of loans outstanding under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results