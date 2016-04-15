BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 LV=
* LV= announces Mike Rogers to step down as CEO
* Mike Rogers has advised of his intention to step down as chief executive after ten years in role
* Process to appoint a successor is underway and Mike Rogers will continue to lead business for remainder of year Source text for Eikon:
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering