April 15 Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has received a favourable ruling in Delhi judicial court regarding withholding tax for Indian tax years 2007-2008 and 2008-2009

* Based on this ruling Comptel's preliminary estimate is that India tax authorities should return approximately 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million) in withholding tax and interest

* Comptel will include the tax ruling impact in its financials once the refund procedure has been specified

* Comptel has still pending appeals for subsequent fiscal years

* This ruling removes double taxation for Comptel in India

