Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 15 Comptel Oyj :
* Comptel has received a favourable ruling in Delhi judicial court regarding withholding tax for Indian tax years 2007-2008 and 2008-2009
* Based on this ruling Comptel's preliminary estimate is that India tax authorities should return approximately 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million) in withholding tax and interest
* Comptel will include the tax ruling impact in its financials once the refund procedure has been specified
* Comptel has still pending appeals for subsequent fiscal years
* This ruling removes double taxation for Comptel in India
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order