BRIEF-Nevro says CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 mln
* Nevro Corp - CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oAdqXm) Further company coverage:
April 15 Finansinspektionen:
* Goldman Sachs Group, Inc decreased stake in Elekta AB from above 5 percent to 0.06409 percent of Elekta share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nevro Corp - CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oAdqXm) Further company coverage:
* Glaukos Corporation acquires IOP Sensor System from Dose Medical