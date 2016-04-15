BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 KST Beteiligungs AG :
* Q1 net profit of 68,000 euros ($76,554.40)(previous year: 344,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering