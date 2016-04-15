April 15 Elanix Biotechnologies AG :

* Decides on capital increase

* To increase capital of the company by up to 500,000 euros ($562,700.00) to up to 5,666,000 euros by issuing up to 500,000 new shares

* Subscription price of 3.00 euros per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)