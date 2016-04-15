UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Pescanova SA :
* Q1 net profit 38,000 euros ($42,773) versus loss of 5.9 million euros year ago
* Says Q1 2016 results are not comparable to last year due to consolidation change
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.