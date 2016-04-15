BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Catalan Directorate of Financial Policy, Insurance and Treasury:
* To delist Inverpyme SCR de Regimen Comun SA from Barcelona Stock Exchange on April 15
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering