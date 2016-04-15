April 15 KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG :

* FY 2015 operating FFO excluding sales rose by 4.1 million euros to 9.7 million euros (2014: 5.6 million euros)

* FY 2015 FFO II including sales increased from 8.0 million euros to 10.2 million euros

* FY 2015 rental income rose by 1.4 pct to 44.1 million euros (2014: 43.5 million euros)

* FY 2015 EBIT before value adjustments was significantly increased from 16.3 million euros to 18.2 million euros

* FY 2015 consolidated result after tax was 14 thousand euros (2014: 5.2 million euros)