BRIEF-Nevro says CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 mln
* Nevro Corp - CEO Rami Elghandour's 2016 total compensation $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oAdqXm) Further company coverage:
April 15 Euronext:
* Euronext welcomes Swiss biotechnology company GeNeuro to Paris Market
* GeNeuro raises 33 million euros ($37.16 million), market capitalisation totals 190 million euros
* Geneuro was listed through admission to trading of 14,658,118 shares, including 2,538,500 new shares issued under a global offering Source text: bit.ly/22yOkld Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Glaukos Corporation acquires IOP Sensor System from Dose Medical