April 15 Euronext:

* Euronext welcomes Swiss biotechnology company GeNeuro to Paris Market

* GeNeuro raises 33 million euros ($37.16 million), market capitalisation totals 190 million euros

* Geneuro was listed through admission to trading of 14,658,118 shares, including 2,538,500 new shares issued under a global offering Source text: bit.ly/22yOkld Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)