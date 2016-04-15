METALS-Copper slides to 3-month low as geopolitical tensions weigh
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
April 15 MD Medical Group Investments Plc
* Says opens new clinic in Kostroma
* Says investments in project initially amounted to about 6 million roubles ($90,809.34), with a possible increase to 15 million roubles in the future Source text: bit.ly/1Mxr2dI Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0725 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
ABUJA, April 12 Nigeria's lower house of parliament has set up a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the award of oil prospecting licence (OPL) 245, the committee chairman said on Wednesday.