April 15 MD Medical Group Investments Plc

* Says opens new clinic in Kostroma

* Says investments in project initially amounted to about 6 million roubles ($90,809.34), with a possible increase to 15 million roubles in the future Source text: bit.ly/1Mxr2dI Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.0725 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)